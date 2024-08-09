90°
Latest Weather Blog
Donaldsonville man arrested after domestic violence incident in front of child
Related Story
BELLE ROSE— A Donaldsonville man is now in jail after he hit his partner near a child Monday night.
Assumption Parish Sheriff's deputies say 32-year-old Shane Jerome Lee was involved in some sort of fight with his partner and hit her in the face. A child was present and was involved in that fight.
Lee was taken to a healthcare facility for evaluation and is now being held in the Assumption Parish Detention Center.
He faces charges of domestic abuse battery with child endangerment and resisting an officer.
News
BELLE ROSE— A Donaldsonville man is now in jail after he hit his partner near a child Monday night. ... More >>