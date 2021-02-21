Donaldsonville kids pitch in to design dream playground

DONALDSONVILLE - About two dozen elementary students from Donaldsonville got the chance to play the role of engineers for a day on Friday.



It's part of the Ascension Parish Chamber of Commerce initiative to build a safe playground for kids to enjoy themselves.



"These kids in these communities are literally playing in the streets because they don't have a safe playground area to play at," said project manager Jackie Tisdell.



Engineering students from LSU are working to design the playground using their budding skills, but the students have the opportunity to contribute by submitting drawings of their ideal play space ideas. In this way, the playground will represent a collaborative effort that could inspire some of the kids to pursue careers in engineering, a position that has become increasingly in demand as the economy slowly revives itself.



The group has raised $35,000 so far, with a goal of $50,000 to complete the project and get the playground fully constructed.

Once the funds are secured, a community-wide build will allow residents of the area to pitch in with the construction phase. The build is scheduled to begin in April if the funding phase goes as planned.