Domestic violence awareness march set for Friday
BATON ROUGE - Many people would say that domestic violence is an epidemic in the capital area.
Halfway through 2018, there have been six domestic homicides in East Baton Rouge Parish. In an effort to bring awareness to domestic homicides and the victims, city leaders are hosting a domestic violence awareness march.
The event will take place Friday from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at New Hope Baptist Church.
