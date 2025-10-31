64°
Domestic Violence Awareness Breakfast held Wednesday morning

BATON ROUGE — The East Baton Rouge Parish Prison Reform Coalition hosted a domestic violence awareness breakfast this morning.
The Executive Director of Louisiana's Chapter of the Alzheimer's Association, Delores Hurst, spoke about resources to support Alzheimer's patients who become aggressive towards family and caregivers.
“It's, it's a kind of stigmatized topic, the disease itself, but also domestic violence and the anger, the aggression that happens within the disease, within caregiving,” Delores Hurst, the Executive Director of the organization, said. 
Hurst says getting an early diagnosis is the best way to prevent violence against caregivers.

1 day ago Wednesday, October 29 2025

