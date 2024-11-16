Domestic abuse shelter renovating to allow pets at the beginning of 2025

BATON ROUGE — The Iris Domestic Abuse Center is set to open its doors to those seeking shelter from their attackers while allowing some new residents. Greater Good Charities, the organization behind the renovation, is a global nonprofit aiming to see 25 percent of domestic shelters become pet-friendly by 2025.

"To serve people, you have to serve their pets -- pets are their family. When survivors are going through trauma and they are trying to leave their abuser, you are just causing more trauma if they can't bring their pet or family with them" Vilanova said.

According to Greater Good Charities -- the organization behind the renovation --approximately 47% of domestic violence survivors will delay leaving their abusers if they cannot bring their pet with them. That same study showed that 91% of domestic survivors say their pets' are their emotional support and physical protection. They said some victims even fear leaving their situations due to worrying about their abuser hurting the pet or using the pet to control them.

Vilanova told WBRZ the organization wants to keep the human and animal bond intact and thinks it is important shelters feel comfortable.

"In each of the pet-friendly bedrooms, we added some cat enrichment because it is so important for cats to practice their natural behaviors. We added some pet furniture that's functional as pet furniture, but also as a coffee table or side table," Vilanova said.

The renovation will add dog beds in some rooms and catios in others. On the outside, there will be two play yards for dogs and six outdoor indoor kennels where dogs can use the inside and outside space.

"This is one of the largest domestic violence shelters in Louisiana and so we are excited to be a little part of their bigger impact in this community." Vilanova said.