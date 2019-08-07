80°
Latest Weather Blog
Dog Days of Summer- Holly
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Aggressor armed with scissors threatened gun-carrying shopper inside Walmart, incited store-wide panic
-
SU's Human Jukebox selected to perform at 2020 Rose Parade
-
Witnesses give their account of Walmart hysteria
-
Gun pulled in altercation at Walmart, inciting store-wide chaos
-
Medical marijuana available at some Louisiana dispensaries starting Tuesday