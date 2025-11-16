77°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Dick's House of Sport giving away 400 rolls of Flau'jae Johnson wrapping paper on Saturday

Related Story

BATON ROUGE — The first 200 customers at Dick's House of Sport on Saturday morning will receive two free rolls of wrapping paper featuring LSU women's basketball star Flau'Jae Johnson's face.

The giveaway comes as part of the sporting goods outlet's "Greatest Wrapper in the Game" campaign, a play on Johnson's off-the-court career as a rapper. 

The store is located at 6501 Bluebonnet Blvd and opens at 9 a.m.

News
Dick's House of Sport giving away 400...
Dick's House of Sport giving away 400 rolls of Flau'jae Johnson wrapping paper on Saturday
BATON ROUGE — The first 200 customers at Dick's House of Sport on Saturday morning will receive two free rolls... More >>
1 day ago Friday, November 14 2025 Nov 14, 2025 Friday, November 14, 2025 2:37:00 PM CST November 14, 2025

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days