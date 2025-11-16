Dick's House of Sport giving away 400 rolls of Flau'jae Johnson wrapping paper on Saturday

BATON ROUGE — The first 200 customers at Dick's House of Sport on Saturday morning will receive two free rolls of wrapping paper featuring LSU women's basketball star Flau'Jae Johnson's face.

The giveaway comes as part of the sporting goods outlet's "Greatest Wrapper in the Game" campaign, a play on Johnson's off-the-court career as a rapper.

The store is located at 6501 Bluebonnet Blvd and opens at 9 a.m.