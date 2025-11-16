77°
Latest Weather Blog
Dick's House of Sport giving away 400 rolls of Flau'jae Johnson wrapping paper on Saturday
Related Story
BATON ROUGE — The first 200 customers at Dick's House of Sport on Saturday morning will receive two free rolls of wrapping paper featuring LSU women's basketball star Flau'Jae Johnson's face.
The giveaway comes as part of the sporting goods outlet's "Greatest Wrapper in the Game" campaign, a play on Johnson's off-the-court career as a rapper.
The store is located at 6501 Bluebonnet Blvd and opens at 9 a.m.
News
BATON ROUGE — The first 200 customers at Dick's House of Sport on Saturday morning will receive two free rolls... More >>
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Pokémon craze has collectors waiting outside stores hoping to win big
-
Get 2 moving: Adult tumbling classes at Get fit gym
-
INVESTIGATIVE: One stalking victim's mother speaks after man kills woman, sets himself...
-
$$$ Best Bets: College Football Week 12: Will Georgia crush Texas playoff...
-
Friday Night Blitz Game of the Week: Dutchtown at Central
Sports Video
-
Friday Night Blitz Game of the Week: Dutchtown at Central
-
FINAL: LSU men's basketball beats FIU 98-81
-
Frank Wilson says QB Garrett Nussmeier is probable with ab injury
-
WBRZ FLASHBACK: Football coach Mike Archer's explosive separation from LSU
-
Fans' Choice Player of the Week 10: John Russell Demoss