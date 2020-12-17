52°
Devon Gales, injured Southern football player to return home at end of month
BATON ROUGE - The road to recovery for Devon Gales has been long, but he says he's blessed just to be able to feel again.
"It's just amazing to know that feeling is coming back and I have a chance at walking again," said Gales.
He's starting to get feeling in his fingers, knees and the lower part of his body following an injury in September of 2015 when the Jags took on Georgia.
Since then, it's been an endless effort towards total recuperation.
According to Donnie Gales, Devon's dad, he is set to return home to Louisiana at the end of the month, January 29.
