Development at corner of Harding and Howell that includes grocery store approved by planning commission

BATON ROUGE — A multi-million-dollar shopping development in North Baton Rouge at the corner of Harding and Howell boulevards was unanimously approved by the East Baton Rouge Parish Planning Commission at its Monday meeting.

"That level of support shows a shared commitment to bringing a meaningful project like this to the North Baton Rouge area," Partner on the project, Dr. Ma'at Latham said.

The development, The BLVD at Harding, will bring a full-service grocery store to the area alongside other retailers and businesses to a large plot of land near the corner of Harding and Howell boulevards.

Earlier this year, city and state leaders, developers, and members of the community joined together at the site to break ground on the Harvest Fresh Grocery store that will be the anchor for several other new businesses in the area.

"After the groundbreaking in January, we intentionally made sure with the parish, city-parish, some of the state leaders, even our federal leaders as well, we connected with the development group and we ensured whatever we needed to take to get this project off the ground, that we needed to do it," East Baton Rouge Metro Councilman, Anthony Kenney said.

Included in the proposed plan for the project is Harvest Fresh, a grocery store in partnership with Associated Grocers, which Kenney says will help reduce food insecurity in the area as his district continues to expand.

“This unanimous approval is more than a vote—it is a sign of progress and belief in the future of North Baton Rouge,” Kenney said. “The BLVD at Harding will create economic development, new opportunities, improve quality of life and show what is possible when we invest in our communities.”

Other businesses listed on the proposal include restaurants, nail salons, insurance brokers, phone repair shops and more.

"When you think about every student that goes to Southern University, who comes here from out of town, who see some of these name brands. Now, they can sit right down the street from school, they can come here, and get fresh food option, something to eat, maybe a small coffee shop," Kenney said.

According to city-parish officials, the project begins construction this summer and is expected to be finished by fall 2027.

"We're working with Senator Regina Barrow, who has been a champion for this project, for funding. Congressman Cleo Fields, Senator Cassidy, Governor Landry, who was also here at the groundbreaking. We have worked with so many leaders, elected officials, so this has not been a one man job, this has been a team approach to this project," Kenney said.

The 100,000-square-foot BLVD will build on the current 200-acre Howell Place development.

"This project is about more than just buildings, its about bringing opportunities to the community, it's about bringing services and jobs to people who actually need them," Dr. Latham said.