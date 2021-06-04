Developers in Gonzales could see spike in building permit fees

GONZALES- If the Planning and Zoning Commission gets its way in the City of Gonzales, developers might have to pay 80 percent more for building permits.

Currently, the City of Gonzales charges developers $10 per lot that is developed. Ascension Parish charges $100, according to Gonzales Chief Administrative Officer Scott Byrd. Byrd said the proposed changes would bring the city closer to what other municipalities and parishes charge in the region.

"What it does is it helps offset our real cost," Byrd said. "So we have the fire department come out, street department comes out, sewer, water engineers, building officials reviewing plans...all of that is an expense to the city."

Currently, the City of Gonzales is in the middle of a building boom. Conway a new traditional neighborhood development will include homes, shops, and restaurants. City leaders say it will be similar to River Ranch in Lafayette and will add about 3,000 people to the City of Gonzales' population once finished. Across the street from Conway is Oak Lane. That subdivision as well will add additional homes and traffic to the bustling area of Highway 44 and I-10.

Developments that are currently under construction won't be affected and will be grandfathered in if the proposed changes take effect. The Gonzales City Council will take up the measure Monday.

"What this does, because we are growing, is allow us to provide the necessary services to make sure the growth is being administered and overlooked properly for safety and public welfare," Byrd said.