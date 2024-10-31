78°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Detectives searching for man wanted for three counts of attempted murder

Related Story

BATON ROUGE - Deputies are searching for a man wanted for three counts of attempted murder. 

Salvador Elizalde, pictured, is wanted for three counts of attempted second-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon. 

No further information was provided by law enforcement regarding the incident or incidents that led to the charges. 

Anyone with information regarding Elizalde's whereabouts is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.

News
Detectives searching for man wanted for three...
Detectives searching for man wanted for three counts of attempted murder
BATON ROUGE - Deputies are searching for a man wanted for three counts of attempted murder. Salvador Elizalde, pictured,... More >>
2 days ago Tuesday, October 29 2024 Oct 29, 2024 Tuesday, October 29, 2024 11:11:00 AM CDT October 29, 2024

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days