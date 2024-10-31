78°
Latest Weather Blog
Detectives searching for man wanted for three counts of attempted murder
Related Story
BATON ROUGE - Deputies are searching for a man wanted for three counts of attempted murder.
Salvador Elizalde, pictured, is wanted for three counts of attempted second-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon.
No further information was provided by law enforcement regarding the incident or incidents that led to the charges.
Anyone with information regarding Elizalde's whereabouts is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.
News
BATON ROUGE - Deputies are searching for a man wanted for three counts of attempted murder. Salvador Elizalde, pictured,... More >>
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
One dead, one injured after early-morning crash on Greenwell Springs Road in...
-
Squatters staying at city properties, leaving trash for neighbors
-
Louisiana Law Enforcement officers who fell in line of duty in 2023...
-
Wanted BR man involved in standoff ends up in hospital with self-inflicted...
-
Baton Rouge Food Bank honors MLK's memory by stocking shelves, providing meals