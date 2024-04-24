Latest Weather Blog
Deputy suspended without pay, accused of knocking 19-year-old unconscious
WHITE CASTLE- An Iberville Parish sheriff's deputy is suspended without pay, accused of knocking a 19-year-old unconscious Sunday.
That teen, Latisa Jenkins believes special treatment is involved. The deputy, Darrell Haynes, never went to jail after the incident. Instead, he was issued a misdemeanor summons for simple battery by the White Castle Police Department.
Jenkins now uses crutches to get around. Her head required four stitches and needed to be stapled shut. Jenkins provided medical discharge papers that show she also received an "intracranial hemorrhage following injury with loss of consciousness."
"I've got bleeding on the skull and a few brain injuries, but I go every week to get it checked on," Jenkins said. "My whole left side is numb."
The entire situation began on Sunday when Jenkins said her sister got into an altercation with her child's father. Jenkins said she went to check on things, and when she finally woke up she was in a hospital bed.
Major Ronnie Hebert with the Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office said he was notified Sunday that their deputy was a suspect and contacted the White Castle Police Department.
"He is on administrative leave, suspended without pay pending an investigation with state police, White Castle Police," Hebert said.
On Sunday, Haynes was issued a misdemeanor summons for simple battery. That's a charge that multiple law enforcement experts told WBRZ doesn't fit the injuries Jenkins received in this case.
"He should have gotten arrested," Jenkins said. "Even if the situation was still going on, he hit me with something he knocked me out. He should be in jail now and should not be on the streets now."
White Castle Police Chief Mario Brown returned our calls late Tuesday afternoon. He said he could not comment on any information pertaining to the case.
State Police confirmed they are assisting but said White Castle is the lead agency. The Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office said Haynes was off-duty at the time and also referred all questions about the investigation to White Castle Police.
Haynes has been employed with the Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office for three years.
