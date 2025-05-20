75°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Deputy headed to reported stabbing outside Goodwill involved in crash

Related Story

BATON ROUGE - A deputy who was on the way to a reported stabbing at a Goodwill was involved in a crash along Coursey Boulevard. 

Sources said the stabbing was reported at 6:40 p.m. at the Goodwill on Coursey. About 20 minutes later, an East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's deputy who was responding to the situation hit a vehicle that was at the Coursey Boulevard and Airline Highway intersection. 

A spokesperson for the sheriff's office said that the other driver was okay and walking around but took a personal vehicle to a hospital for further evaluation. 

WBRZ is waiting for more information about the wreck. 

News
Deputy headed to reported stabbing outside Goodwill...
Deputy headed to reported stabbing outside Goodwill involved in crash
BATON ROUGE - A deputy who was on the way to a reported stabbing at a Goodwill was involved in... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, May 18 2025 May 18, 2025 Sunday, May 18, 2025 9:18:00 PM CDT May 18, 2025

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days