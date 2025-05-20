75°
Deputy headed to reported stabbing outside Goodwill involved in crash
BATON ROUGE - A deputy who was on the way to a reported stabbing at a Goodwill was involved in a crash along Coursey Boulevard.
Sources said the stabbing was reported at 6:40 p.m. at the Goodwill on Coursey. About 20 minutes later, an East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's deputy who was responding to the situation hit a vehicle that was at the Coursey Boulevard and Airline Highway intersection.
A spokesperson for the sheriff's office said that the other driver was okay and walking around but took a personal vehicle to a hospital for further evaluation.
WBRZ is waiting for more information about the wreck.
