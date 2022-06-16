Deputy calls dangerous I-10 stretch "Devil's Triangle"

BATON ROUGE - An officer often on patrol on a dangerous stretch of I-10 say it's such a hazard, he's begun calling it "the Devil's triangle."



State organizations are considering new safety improvements on the interstate near LA 415 because of WBRZ reports on dangerous accidents in that area. So far, there have been six major wrecks, one of them fatal, with another major crash sending seven people to the hospital Tuesday.



"It's the only place in the country where it reduces down to one lane, and we've got to do something about it," Lt. Ken Albarez from the West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said. He said traffic stacks up on the westbound side because rush hour traffic pinches from three lanes to one.



"They're going to have to add a lane to give another lane to I-10," Albarez said. "They're going to have to designate a lane to I-10 which is, I would refer to it as, the primary route."



Federal funds would be required to start the project, but Albarez said he believes it would be worth every penny.



"I don't want to sound like a cliche, but how much is a human life worth?" Albarez said."