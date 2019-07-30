81°
Deputies searching for suspects after vehicles burglaries in Ascension
ASCENSION PARISH - Authorities in Ascension Parish are asking for the public's help in identifying two suspects who are wanted for multiple vehicle burglaries.
The men broke into the vehicles between July 6 and July 16 in the area of Highway 73 and Brennan Ave. Details surrounding the thefts are limited.
Anyone who may have information on the suspects can call the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office at 225-621-4636.
Deputies in Baton Rouge are also searching their own vehicle burglars. Authorities say jewelry and other items were stolen in that case.
