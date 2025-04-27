Deputies searching for skid steer and trailer stolen from Independence area

INDEPENDENCE — The Tangipahoa Sheriff's Office is searching for a skid steer and trailer stolen from a property along West Fontana Road.

Deputies say, the 2024 John Deere Compact Skid Steer and the 2024 black Iron Bull trailer were last seen on the owner's property along West Fontana Road off Highway 40 on March 19.

The total value of the equipment and trailer exceeds $86,000.

If anyone has any information about the theft, those responsible or the whereabouts of the skid steer and trailer, contact the Criminal Investigations Division at (985) 902-2088.