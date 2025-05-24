69°
Latest Weather Blog
Deputies say Lutcher teacher dropped baggie of cocaine in school hallway
Related Story
LUTCHER - A sixth-grade math teacher was arrested Tuesday after a baggie of white powder was found on the ground at a elementary school and deputies say it was dropped by the adult.
The St. James Parish Sheriff's Office said that 42-year-old Lee Michael Granier, a teacher at Cypress Grove Montessori School, was found on video dropping the baggie in a hallway. Law enforcement tested the drugs and found a positive match for cocaine. They searched his vehicle and reportedly found another baggie of white powder, which tested positive for cocaine.
Granier was arrested and booked for possession of cocaine and violating the controlled substances law.
News
LUTCHER - A sixth-grade math teacher was arrested Tuesday after a baggie of white powder was found on the ground... More >>
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
100 deadliest days of summer starts with Memorial Day weekend
-
White Castle clerk accused of depositing town money into personal account arrested
-
Tangipahoa prison escapee's criminal history shows multiple escapes from same jail, murder
-
Louisiana bids farewell to 105-year-old WWII veteran Gail 'Woody' Richardson
-
Memorial Day weekend ceremonies and events in the Baton Rouge area