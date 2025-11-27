Latest Weather Blog
Deputies re-arrest woman allegedly linked to sex crimes at massage parlors
Related Story
ZACHARY — East Baton Rouge Parish sheriff’s deputies said Tuesday they had arrested a woman on allegations that she promoted prostitution at a pair of local massage parlors.
Ruilian Feng, 56, had been arrested in July on similar charges tied to the Oriental Relax Spa in Baton Rouge. Monday, she was accused of similar crimes at Vivian’s Therapy on Main Street in Zachary.
According to an affidavit filed in September, Feng was associated with a number of people linked to sex-related crimes at the Main Street address and perhaps other locations. The businesses carried a variety of names, including B&B 66 Spa and Lavender 666.
Deputies say the businesses were not currently authorized to offer massage services in the state and Feng was also accused of engaging in the practice of massage without a license.
According to an arrest warrant, the businesses advertised on sexually themed websites. Investigators seized purses, credit cards, a money bag, three cell phones, various business documents, miscellaneous photos and $69 in cash.
The arrests of Feng and others named previously are part of an ongoing crackdown by the district attorney’s office into illegal activities at massage parlors.
It wasn’t clear why Feng’s arrest occurred 2.5 months after the warrant was filed. Circumstances around her detention weren’t immediately known.
News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Report: Brian Kelly receives termination letter from LSU; expected to receive full...
-
U.S. Small Business Administration visits Ponchatoula ahead of Small Business Saturday
-
2 National Guard members from West Virginia shot near White House; suspect...
-
St. Vincent de Paul holds 15th Annual Turkey Carving Competition
-
Southern University President Dennis Shields leaving university
Sports Video
-
Report: Brian Kelly receives termination letter from LSU; expected to receive full...
-
REPORT: Southern has agreed to a deal to hire Marshall Faulk as...
-
Southeastern Lions ready for home playoff atmosphere this weekend
-
Frank Wilson speaks to media ahead of LSU's final game of season...
-
Southern close to naming new football coach