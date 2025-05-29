Latest Weather Blog
Deputies: One arrested, one re-booked in murder suspect escape from Tangipahoa Parish Jail
AMITE - Officials arrested one person and another person was re-booked into Tangipahoa Parish Jail after an inmate booked with murder escaped, the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said.
Dameon Booth, 37, and Trevon Wallace, 28, were booked after the escape of Tra'Von Johnson from the Tangipahoa Parish Jail on Thursday night.
Johnson was previously booked for his role in a deadly Hammond home invasion where he was charged with first-degree murder, two counts of attempted murder, two counts of aggravated kidnapping and armed robbery; Johnson also previously escaped the jail.
Deputies said Wallace helped Johnson get over the perimeter fence before returning to the jail. He has since been charged with criminal damage to property after "destructive behavior in his cell" and was moved to Livingston Parish to await his trial on an aggravated assault with a firearm.
Johnson was recaptured the day after his escape.
Booth was located with Johnson and was booked as a principal to simple escape and aggravated escape.
