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Deputies: Man arrested on aggravated assault charge after firing a gun near home in Centerville
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CENTERVILLE — St. Mary Parish deputies arrested a man after shots were fired along Lake Road in Centerville.
Deputies responded to reports of shots fired at a Lake Road home at around 6:07 p.m. on Tuesday. According to the person who called the sheriff's office, a man, later identified as 49-year-old Shane King, discharged a gun while driving from the scene.
No injuries were reported due to the shooting, deputies said.
The car King was driving was later found along La. 87 in Franklin. King was then arrested after a traffic stop.
He was booked into the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center on aggravated assault with a firearm, resisting arrest and threatening a public official.
Under Louisiana state law, threatening a law enforcement officer is considered a threat to a public official.
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