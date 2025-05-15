Deputies make arrest in 2014 killing of 7-year-old Terrez Coleman

BATON ROUGE - Deputies arrested a man they say is responsible for the death of a 7-year-old who was killed in 2014.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office said 7-year-old Terrez Coleman was riding in the car along Prescott Road with his two sisters, mom and dad on Aug. 16, 2014 when someone fired a shot at their car. The parents said they heard a "pop" and then realized their 11-year-old daughter had been shot in the stomach. The bullet kept traveling directly into Terrez's heart and the child was killed instantly.

The case went unsolved for more than a decade until Monday night, when 32-year-old Rashad Montreal Turner was booked into jail for first-degree murder and four counts of attempted first-degree murder.

EBRSO spokesperson Casey Hicks says that until the use of emerging technology like digital forensic analysis and open-source intelligence software was used to link Turner to the killing. She said the new information placed him at the shooting that day and connected him with the weapon used. Hicks said that the gun had been previously in EBRSO custody.

According to parish records, Turner was stopped along Antioch Boulevard on Nov. 22, 2016, while driving an Arrow Pest Control vehicle and reportedly ran a stop sign. A deputy said Turner's vehicle smelled like marijuana and the suspect started to run away when deputies were trying to detain him. He was taken into custody in a backyard along Woodland Trail.

Deputies said that they confiscated a baggie of marijuana and a Smith and Wesson .40 caliber handgun with an extended magazine, which was stolen from Ruston.

Hicks said that this was the weapon that was used in Coleman's killing.

Turner was arrested for battery of a peace officer, illegal possession of a stolen firearm, resisting a police officer with force or violence, damage to property, possession with intent to distribute marijuana and disregarding a stop sign.

He was arraigned in January of 2017 for illegal possession of stolen firearms, illegally carrying a weapon with drugs and simple criminal damage to property.

During that summer, he took a deal and pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of illegal possession of stolen things instead of stolen firearms and simple criminal damage to property. The carrying weapons with drugs charge was dropped and Turner was sentenced to two years in prison, but was released early.

Appeals records show that this was not Turner's first arrest.

In 2013, Turner was a student at Grambling and was arrested after a domestic altercation with his then-girlfriend. Campus police officers said that the victim had called officers after Turner threw her out of the dorm while she was naked and then threw water in her face. She told police they had argued about something on her phone. Police said they arrested Turner after struggling to get him into handcuffs and to answer basic questions like his birthday. He was booked for resisting a police officer with force or violence. Turner had been offered a deal but insisted the case go to trial, where he was found guilty by a jury.

EBRSO said that although the case was over a decade old, deputies were still determined to fight for justice for the family.

"Right now, we want to let the community know that Terrez has never been forgotten," Hicks said.