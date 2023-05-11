84°
Deputies looking for woman who disabled security cameras, stole internet system from neighborhood club house

DENHAM SPRINGS - Connection was likely spotty on Tuesday at the Whispering Springs neighborhood club house after a burglar stole the entire internet system. 

The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office shared video of a woman who they say took the internet router and cut all the wires for security cameras at the club house along Evers Drive. 

Deputies said the woman left the property in a white, four-door SUV. 

Anyone with information on the burglar's identity should call (225) 686-2241.

