Deputies looking for pair of burglars in Ascension Parish

DONALDSONVILLE - Authorities are looking for a pair of thieves who burglarized vehicles in an Ascension Parish neighborhood.

According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, the two men are responsible for numerous vehicle burglaries in the area of W 10th Street and Gardenia Drive.

Surveillance video shows the two men walking under a car port and pulling on door handles Friday. Both were wearing dark clothes with hooded sweatshirts.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office at 225-621-4636.