47°
Latest Weather Blog
Deputies looking for pair of burglars in Ascension Parish
Related Story
DONALDSONVILLE - Authorities are looking for a pair of thieves who burglarized vehicles in an Ascension Parish neighborhood.
According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, the two men are responsible for numerous vehicle burglaries in the area of W 10th Street and Gardenia Drive.
Surveillance video shows the two men walking under a car port and pulling on door handles Friday. Both were wearing dark clothes with hooded sweatshirts.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office at 225-621-4636.
News
DONALDSONVILLE - Authorities are looking for a pair of thieves who burglarized vehicles in an Ascension Parish neighborhood. According... More >>
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Emergency crews respond to deadly shooting off Mohican St. Monday afternoon
-
Ochsner New Orleans rolls out first doses of vaccine in Louisiana
-
Oschner physician sheds light on how Pfizer's COVID vaccine is expected to...
-
BR General Hospital awaits receipt of Pfizer's COVID vaccine, urges public to...
-
Monday morning hit and run on N. 22 and Florida
Sports Video
-
Amid difficult season for LSU, fans revel in upset win over Florida
-
Coach O caught slamming headset during blowout loss to Alabama
-
LSU loses its wide receiver shortly before game against Crimson Tide
-
Port Allen advances to 2nd round after huge win over Pine
-
U High has no problems with Evangel Christian in first round