77°
Latest Weather Blog
Deputies investigating vehicle burglary in Ascension Parish
Related Story
ASCENSION PARISH - The sheriff's office is looking for the person who burglarized a vehicle last week.
The incident happened in the area of Plantation Boulevard and Miller Road on September 13. No further details were provided.
Anyone with information of the incident can call the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office at 225-621-4636.
News
ASCENSION PARISH - The sheriff's office is looking for the person who burglarized a vehicle last week. The incident... More >>
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
LSU student-athletes organize 'unity walk' in response to racial inequality
-
Capitol region eateries transition to Phase 3
-
Completely disappointed: Bar, restaurant owners react to Phase 3 restrictions
-
Everything you need to know about 'phase 3' in Louisiana
-
Livingston Parish: All students returning to the classroom under Phase 3
Sports Video
-
LHSAA moves up start of high school football, teams cleared to start...
-
LSU AD Scott Woodwards talks Game Day for Tiger Stadium
-
Former LSU Tiger Tre White emotional over new NFL deal
-
Coach O learning lessons from his players
-
Ja'Marr Chase & Tyler Shelvin newest TIger duo to opt out of...