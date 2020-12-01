Deputies investigating shooting at Waffle House on Highland Road

BATON ROUGE - The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that sent one person to the hospital Monday night.

The incident was reported around 11:30 p.m. in the Waffle House parking lot on Highland Road near Blue Bayou.

Deputies say two vehicles met in the parking lot of the restaurant. For reasons still under investigation, one person was shot. The other person fled the scene.

The victim was transported to a local hospital in serious but stable condition.

Check back for updates.