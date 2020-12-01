35°
Latest Weather Blog
Deputies investigating shooting at Waffle House on Highland Road
Related Story
BATON ROUGE - The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that sent one person to the hospital Monday night.
The incident was reported around 11:30 p.m. in the Waffle House parking lot on Highland Road near Blue Bayou.
Deputies say two vehicles met in the parking lot of the restaurant. For reasons still under investigation, one person was shot. The other person fled the scene.
The victim was transported to a local hospital in serious but stable condition.
Check back for updates.
News
BATON ROUGE - The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that sent one person to the... More >>
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Giving Tuesday kicks off with '225 Give' campaign to support local nonprofits
-
Tuesday's public visitation for former LSU football star, businessman Ruffin Rodrigue
-
Stolen truck slams into North Street business
-
Baton Rouge's first overnight freeze of the season
-
Sunday Journal with Ann-Raleigh Murthy
Sports Video
-
LSU loses its wide receiver shortly before game against Crimson Tide
-
Port Allen advances to 2nd round after huge win over Pine
-
U High has no problems with Evangel Christian in first round
-
Belaire making 1st playoff appearance in 17 years Friday
-
Southeastern women blow out Alcorn State on opening day of college basketball...