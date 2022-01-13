56°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Deputies investigating shooting at apartment complex off Siegen Lane

Related Story

BATON ROUGE - A person was rushed to a hospital after a shooting was reported at an apartment building just off Siegen Lane late Tuesday morning. 

The gunfire was first reported around 10:30 a.m. at the Hidden Oaks apartments on Industriplex Boulevard. Sources told WBRZ one person was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Several East Baton Rouge sheriff's deputies responded to the scene.

No other details on the shooting were immediately available. 

News
Person shot at apartment complex off Siegen...
Person shot at apartment complex off Siegen Lane
BATON ROUGE - A person was rushed to a hospital after a shooting was reported at an apartment building just... More >>
2 days ago Tuesday, January 11 2022 Jan 11, 2022 Tuesday, January 11, 2022 10:48:00 AM CST January 11, 2022

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days