Deputies investigating murder-suicide in Denham Springs
DENHAM SPRINGS - Deputies are investigating what's believed to be a murder-suicide in Livingston Parish Tuesday.
The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said the shooting was first reported around 2 p.m. at an apartment on Buddy Ellis Road off Juban Road. Deputies found two people dead, one of them killed by what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot.
Family members at the scene identified the two killed as 26-year-old Anthony Larven Self Jr. and 45-year-old Deshun Einns, who was said to be the husband of Self's mother. It's still unclear who shot whom.
"While we are still in the early stages of this case, we can tell you that, according to witnesses, we believe we are working a domestic-related murder/suicide at this hour," Sheriff Jason Ard said in a statement.
An investigation into the shooting is ongoing. No other details were immediately released.
