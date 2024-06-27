78°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Deputies investigating after child was badly burned Wednesday night

Related Story

BATON ROUGE - Deputies are investigating after a child was airlifted from a home on Sharon Hills Street with severe burns Wednesday evening.

Watch live newscasts here. 

Officials said an AirMed unit was landing around 9:45 p.m. to take the child to a hospital. 

The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating the incident. They said the child was burned after a citronella candle splashed wax on them. Injuries were non-life threatening and the child's airways were also affected by the burns.

News
Deputies investigating after child was badly burned...
Deputies investigating after child was badly burned Wednesday night
BATON ROUGE - Deputies are investigating after a child was airlifted from a home on Sharon Hills Street with severe... More >>
2 weeks ago Wednesday, June 12 2024 Jun 12, 2024 Wednesday, June 12, 2024 9:49:00 PM CDT June 12, 2024

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days