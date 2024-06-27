Deputies investigating after child was badly burned Wednesday night

BATON ROUGE - Deputies are investigating after a child was airlifted from a home on Sharon Hills Street with severe burns Wednesday evening.

Watch live newscasts here.

Officials said an AirMed unit was landing around 9:45 p.m. to take the child to a hospital.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating the incident. They said the child was burned after a citronella candle splashed wax on them. Injuries were non-life threatening and the child's airways were also affected by the burns.