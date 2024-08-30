76°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Deputies investigating after 65-year-old man found shot to death in Maringouin home

Related Story

MARINGOUIN - Deputies in Iberville Parish are investigating the death of a 65-year-old man who was found dead in his home Tuesday. 

Iberville Parish Sheriff Brett Stassi said someone went to check on Herman Harris at his home along LA-76 in Maringouin after he didn't show up to an appointment that day. They found him unresponsive and called authorities. Deputies determined that Harris had been shot one time and his death was declared a homicide. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact Chief Ronnie Hebert with the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office at 225-687-3553.

