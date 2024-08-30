76°
Latest Weather Blog
Deputies investigating after 65-year-old man found shot to death in Maringouin home
Related Story
MARINGOUIN - Deputies in Iberville Parish are investigating the death of a 65-year-old man who was found dead in his home Tuesday.
Iberville Parish Sheriff Brett Stassi said someone went to check on Herman Harris at his home along LA-76 in Maringouin after he didn't show up to an appointment that day. They found him unresponsive and called authorities. Deputies determined that Harris had been shot one time and his death was declared a homicide.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Chief Ronnie Hebert with the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office at 225-687-3553.
News
MARINGOUIN - Deputies in Iberville Parish are investigating the death of a 65-year-old man who was found dead in his... More >>
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Domestic violence survivor shares her story in hopes of finding the man...
-
Ascension Parish school football teams eat breakfast together ahead of jamboree games
-
2une In Previews: Shrimp and Petroleum Festival
-
Varsity Sports to host Run/Walk cancer fundraiser today to raise money for...
-
LSU won't change football pregame to accommodate Landry request that players stand...
Sports Video
-
LSU's Will Campbell trying to get everyone on the Tiger offensive bandwagon
-
LSU football three days away from season opener
-
Southern football preparing for week one matchup against McNeese St.
-
Experienced coaching staff could lead Southern football to new heights
-
Saints prepare to make roster cuts as preseason winds down