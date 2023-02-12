Deputies found infant sleeping next to fentanyl during raid at Baton Rouge apartment; pair arrested

BATON ROUGE - A pair was booked for child cruelty after deputies found an infant sleeping just feet away from where a drug dealer was apparently cutting and packaging fentanyl.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office said deputies started investigating the accused dealer, 26-year-old Lamarcos Robinson, after he allegedly sold fentanyl to a person who overdosed and died last year.

Over the past month, undercover deputies allegedly purchased fentanyl off Robinson, leading to an arrest warrant for Robinson and a search warrant for his apartment on Bard Drive. The department carried out that search Thursday morning.

Inside the apartment, deputies found drugs, weapons and cash. They also found a 4-month-old child sleeping about five feet from where the fentanyl was being "cut, weighed, and packaged."

Detectives contacted the Department of Children and Family Services, which interviewed the child's mother. Last year, DCFS was lambasted for fumbling multiple cases where small children overdosed and died after consuming fentanyl.

Two people were arrested on the following charges.

Lamarcos Robinson (12-30-96)

· Distribution of Fentanyl (4 counts)

· PWITD Sch. II (Fentanyl)

· Poss. of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon (2 counts)

· Poss. of a Firearm with Drugs (2 counts)

· Operation of a Clandestine Lab

· Poss. of Drugs in the Presence of a Juvenile

· Cruelty to a Juvenile

· Poss. of Marijuana

· Poss. of Suboxone

· Poss. of Drug Paraphernalia



Kenisha Flowers (6/26/96)

· Cruelty to a Juvenile

The following items were also seized in the bust.

· 1.5 ounces of Fentanyl (over 150 lethal doses)

· 1 suboxone strip

· 2 grams of marijuana

· 9MM semi-auto handgun (No serial number/”ghost gun”)

· Taurus 9MM semi-auto handgun

· $1,359 (pending seizure)

· Numerous scales with fentanyl residue