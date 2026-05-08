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Deputies: Assumption Parish woman faces felony charges after striking deputy with car door
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LABADIEVILLE – Assumption Parish deputies arrested a woman on felony charges after she allegedly struck a deputy with her car door.
Deputies were called to a Labadieville apartment complex on Monday on reports of a disturbance between two neighbors. While deputies were gathering information, they said that 22-year-old Gabrielle Oubre arrived with another person.
Deputies say they believe Oubre was called to participate in the escalating argument. When deputies asked her to leave, she refused.
Oubre was then directed to leave and instead pushed her vehicle’s door open and struck a deputy, authorities added.
Oubre was placed under arrest and charged with battery of a police officer, remaining after being forbidden, resisting an officer and disturbing the peace.
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