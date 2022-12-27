44°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Deputies asking for help identifying arsonist who set fire in Hammond Walmart

Related Story

HAMMOND - Authorities arrested a man accused of setting a fire inside a Walmart to distract workers while he shoplifted on Christmas Eve. 

According to the State Fire Marshal's Office, 500 customers were inside the Hammond Walmart when a man set a fire in the paint aisle around 6 p.m. 

The fire was contained to that aisle and quickly extinguished by employees. All shoppers were evacuated, and no injuries were reported. 

On Tuesday, officials announced that Terrance Michael Coe, 43, was arrested on charges of aggravated arson, attempted second-degree murder, armed robbery and terrorism. 

Coe allegedly admitted to investigators that he purposefully set the fire to create a distraction while he stole items. 

News
Accused thief arrested after starting fire inside...
Accused thief arrested after starting fire inside Walmart on Christmas Eve
HAMMOND - Authorities arrested a man accused of setting a fire inside a Walmart to distract workers while he shoplifted... More >>
3 hours ago Tuesday, December 27 2022 Dec 27, 2022 Tuesday, December 27, 2022 7:00:00 PM CST December 27, 2022

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days