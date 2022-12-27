Deputies asking for help identifying arsonist who set fire in Hammond Walmart

44°
HAMMOND - Authorities arrested a man accused of setting a fire inside a Walmart to distract workers while he shoplifted on Christmas Eve.
According to the State Fire Marshal's Office, 500 customers were inside the Hammond Walmart when a man set a fire in the paint aisle around 6 p.m.
The fire was contained to that aisle and quickly extinguished by employees. All shoppers were evacuated, and no injuries were reported.
On Tuesday, officials announced that Terrance Michael Coe, 43, was arrested on charges of aggravated arson, attempted second-degree murder, armed robbery and terrorism.
Coe allegedly admitted to investigators that he purposefully set the fire to create a distraction while he stole items.
