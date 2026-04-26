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Deputies arrest Prairieville man on child pornography, sexual abuse of an animal charges

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PRARIEVILLE — The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office arrested a Prairieville man for allegedly downloading pornography depicting children and animals. 

Deputies searched a device they say belongs to Cody Madere and found dozens of child pornography files, some involving children under 13 years old. One file depicted sexual abuse of an animal, APSO said.

Madere was arrested and booked into the Ascension Parish Jail on 16 counts of child sexual abuse materials, six counts of child sexual abuse materials under 13 and one count of sexual abuse of an animal.

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Deputies arrest Prairieville man on child pornography,...
Deputies arrest Prairieville man on child pornography, sexual abuse of an animal charges
PRARIEVILLE — The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office arrested a Prairieville man for allegedly downloading pornography depicting children and animals. ... More >>
1 day ago Friday, April 24 2026 Apr 24, 2026 Friday, April 24, 2026 11:35:00 AM CDT April 24, 2026

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