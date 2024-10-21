Deputies arrest man accused of July 4 attempted murder after he was found in Tennessee

GONZALES — A man accused of attempted murder for a July 4 shooting in Prairieville was arrested after being apprehended in Tennessee, deputies said.

Bayron Escalante, 31, was arrested Monday on attempted second-degree murder, illegal use of weapons and aggravated criminal damage to property charges after being apprehended in Sevier County, Tennessee.

On July 4, deputies responded to a disturbance at a Stanley Street home in Prairieville. When deputies arrived, a shooting victim told them that he was involved in an argument with an acquaintance that led to gunfire.

The suspect, identified as Escalante, fled the scene in the victim's vehicle after the shooting. He was located months later in Tennessee, where he was eventually arrested.

He was transported and booked into the Ascension Parish Jail with a $325,000 bond.