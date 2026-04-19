59°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Deputies arrest Baton Rouge man accused of nearly killing person after shooting them in leg

Related Story

BATON ROUGE — A man accused of shooting another person in the leg, sending them to the hospital with a life-threatening gunshot wound, has been arrested by East Baton Rouge Parish deputies on attempted murder charges. 

Deputies received reports of a shooting along Azalea Park Avenue off Old Hammond Highway on March 6. When they arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound to his right thigh, only one centimeter from his femoral artery. 

According to arrest records, 26-year-old Christian Almendarez and the shooting victim, his relative, got into an argument that escalated to Almendarez firing a gun. After this, Almendarez left the scene, deputies noted. 

More than a month later, on Thursday, Almendarez was arrested on attempted second-degree murder and illegal use of weapons charges. 

News
Deputies arrest Baton Rouge man accused of...
Deputies arrest Baton Rouge man accused of nearly killing person after shooting them in leg
BATON ROUGE — A man accused of shooting another person in the leg, sending them to the hospital with a... More >>
2 days ago Friday, April 17 2026 Apr 17, 2026 Friday, April 17, 2026 6:17:00 AM CDT April 17, 2026

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days