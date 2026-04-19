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Deputies arrest Baton Rouge man accused of nearly killing person after shooting them in leg
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BATON ROUGE — A man accused of shooting another person in the leg, sending them to the hospital with a life-threatening gunshot wound, has been arrested by East Baton Rouge Parish deputies on attempted murder charges.
Deputies received reports of a shooting along Azalea Park Avenue off Old Hammond Highway on March 6. When they arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound to his right thigh, only one centimeter from his femoral artery.
According to arrest records, 26-year-old Christian Almendarez and the shooting victim, his relative, got into an argument that escalated to Almendarez firing a gun. After this, Almendarez left the scene, deputies noted.
More than a month later, on Thursday, Almendarez was arrested on attempted second-degree murder and illegal use of weapons charges.
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