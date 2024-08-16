Deputies arrest 13 people in series of Livingston Parish fentanyl, drug raids; two still at large

LIVINGSTON — Thirteen people were arrested and two remain at large for dealing fentanyl out of Livingston Parish following eight raids by narcotics agents, deputies said Wednesday.

The following people were arrested after the raids:

- Bob Nolan, 44

- Trystan McMillion, 26

- Ronnie Crowe, 45

- Sandra Meyeyrs, 66

- Wade Hutchinson,34

- John Peters, 42

- Ryan Richard, 46

- Nicholas Stout, 22

- Ragan Sharp, 24

- Jeremy Stevens, 49

- Jayden Ragusa, 21

Deputies said they raided six locations in Denham Springs, French Settlement, Walker and Livingston. Probation and parole agents from Amite also assisted in raiding locations Denham Springs and Holden where drugs and guns were found.

Deputies seized 47.4 grams of fentanyl pills, 3.6 grams of fentanyl powder, two vials of fentanyl spray, a fentanyl patch, 39.4 grams of methamphetamine, four doses of LSD, 536 grams of marijuana and six doses of suboxone. Deputies said they also seized 18 firearms, two of which were stolen.