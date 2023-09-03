78°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Department of Education revokes Prairieville child care license

Related Story

LAFOURCHE PARISH - Authorities are offering a cash reward for information leading to an arrest after a Saturday morning burglary.
According to the Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to an alarm at the Dollar General on Bayou Blue Road around 5:15 a.m. Saturday. Officers arrived on scene to find the front door smashed in.
Believing the suspect could possibly still be on the scene, deputies set up a perimeter around the business. After searching the store, the burglar was nowhere to be found. 
The sheriff's office is now offering a $1000 reward for any information that could lead to an arrest in the case.

News
Lafourche deputies seeking suspect in Dollar General...
Lafourche deputies seeking suspect in Dollar General burglary
LAFOURCHE PARISH - Authorities are offering a cash reward for information leading to an arrest after a Saturday morning burglary.... More >>
5 years ago Monday, February 05 2018 Feb 5, 2018 Monday, February 05, 2018 6:49:00 PM CST February 05, 2018
Department of Education revokes Prairieville child care...
Department of Education revokes Prairieville child care license
PRAIRIEVILLE - The Louisiana Department of Education has revoked a license for an area early learning center in Ascension Parish... More >>
5 years ago Monday, February 05 2018 Feb 5, 2018 Monday, February 05, 2018 6:11:00 PM CST February 05, 2018

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days