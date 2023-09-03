78°
Latest Weather Blog
Department of Education revokes Prairieville child care license
Related Story
LAFOURCHE PARISH - Authorities are offering a cash reward for information leading to an arrest after a Saturday morning burglary.
According to the Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to an alarm at the Dollar General on Bayou Blue Road around 5:15 a.m. Saturday. Officers arrived on scene to find the front door smashed in.
Believing the suspect could possibly still be on the scene, deputies set up a perimeter around the business. After searching the store, the burglar was nowhere to be found.
The sheriff's office is now offering a $1000 reward for any information that could lead to an arrest in the case.
News
LAFOURCHE PARISH - Authorities are offering a cash reward for information leading to an arrest after a Saturday morning burglary.... More >>
PRAIRIEVILLE - The Louisiana Department of Education has revoked a license for an area early learning center in Ascension Parish... More >>
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
West Baton Rouge councilmember begs for violence to end after fatal shooting...
-
Sheriff's spokesman updates investigation into Port Allen High School shooting
-
Baton Rouge homeowner's trash collection left adrift with City-Parish's contract changes
-
Happy birthday Daisy Rowan! West Feliciana resident turns 104 Friday
-
BRPD disbands police unit linked to 'Brave Cave' investigation