Department of Education revokes Prairieville child care license

LAFOURCHE PARISH - Authorities are offering a cash reward for information leading to an arrest after a Saturday morning burglary.

According to the Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to an alarm at the Dollar General on Bayou Blue Road around 5:15 a.m. Saturday. Officers arrived on scene to find the front door smashed in.

Believing the suspect could possibly still be on the scene, deputies set up a perimeter around the business. After searching the store, the burglar was nowhere to be found.

The sheriff's office is now offering a $1000 reward for any information that could lead to an arrest in the case.