71°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Dense fog causes miles of traffic Wednesday afternoon

Related Story

BATON ROUGE - Officials say a thick blanket of fog is to blame for miles of back-ups in both directions on I-10 Wednesday.

The heaviest congestion has been reported on the interstate between the Mississippi River Bridge and Bluebonnet Boulevard. DOTD has not reported any accidents at this time but advises that drivers use caution.

News
Dense fog causes miles of traffic Wednesday...
Dense fog causes miles of traffic Wednesday afternoon
BATON ROUGE - Officials say a thick blanket of fog is to blame for miles of back-ups in both directions... More >>
9 months ago Wednesday, January 02 2019 Jan 2, 2019 Wednesday, January 02, 2019 10:19:00 PM CST January 02, 2019

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days