Denham Springs teenager riding bike along Lockhart Road killed in crash Sunday morning

DENHAM SPRINGS - A 13-year-old from Denham Springs died early Sunday morning after he was hit while bicycling along Lockhart Road. 

State Police said teenager Matthew Temple was riding his Huffy bicycle down Lockhart near Magnolia Boulevard just before 1:30 a.m. when a Dodge Dart hit the bike from behind. 

Temple was taken to a hospital where he died from his injuries. Troopers say the driver was uninjured and routine toxicology samples were taken. 

The crash is still under investigation. 

Sunday, April 27 2025

