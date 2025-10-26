71°
Latest Weather Blog
Denham Springs Police: Person dead after being struck by vehicle while trying to cross I-12
Related Story
DENHAM SPRINGS - One person is dead after being struck by a vehicle while walking down I-12, the Denham Springs Police Department said.
Police were called to the scene around 7:02 p.m. According to witness statements to police, the person was walking on the inside shoulder of I-12 and was struck when trying to cross the interstate.
The pedestrian has not yet been identified. The investigation is ongoing.
News
DENHAM SPRINGS - One person is dead after being struck by a vehicle while walking down I-12, the Denham Springs... More >>
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Louisiana Art and Science Museum hosts Halloween Day event
-
$$$ Best Bets: College Football Week 9: LSU rare underdogs in Death...
-
Saturday AM forecast: Two rounds of storms will impact weekend plans
-
Federal government reopens offices providing financial support to farmers during shutdown
-
Denham Springs tops Prairieville in Game of the Week
Sports Video
-
Florida A&M spoils Fred McNair's debut as Southern Interim Head Coach
-
St. Amant holds on late to beat Live Oak in a 5-5A...
-
Denham Springs tops Prairieville in Game of the Week
-
Brusly, Madison Prep among area teams to pick up wins Thursday night
-
LSU women's basketball dominates in first exhibition game