58°
Latest Weather Blog
Denham Springs Police arrest man accused of holding Off The Hook employee at gunpoint during robbery
Related Story
DENHAM SPRINGS — The Denham Springs Police Department has arrested a man accused of holding an employee of a fast food restaurant at gunpoint during a robbery.
Carlos Brooks, 42, was arrested and charged with armed robbery involving the use of a firearm, DSPD said Friday.
Brooks allegedly pulled a gun on Elisabeth Netterville, an employee at Off The Hook, and stole $500 from the seafood restaurant before leaving in a black Chevrolet Silverado.
News
Denham Springs Police arrest man accused of holding Off The Hook employee at gunpoint during robbery
DENHAM SPRINGS — The Denham Springs Police Department has arrested a man accused of holding an employee of a fast... More >>
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
LSU football squeaks by Western Kentucky
-
East Baton Rouge Parish Library turns to community after failed funding proposition
-
In response to Kelly lawsuit, LSU board gives new president authority to...
-
City and parish leaders discuss how de-consolidated government would work
-
East Baton Rouge Parish Juvenile Court hosts fourth annual National Adoption Day