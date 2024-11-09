74°
Denham Springs man killed in semi-truck crash on US 190 Wednesday

COVINGTON — A Denham Springs pedestrian died after he was struck by a semi-truck on US 190 early Wednesday.

Louisiana State Police say Jonathon H. Janise, 38, walked into the eastbound lanes of US Hwy 190 from the center median at around 2:30 a.m. A semi-truck also traveling eastbound then struck Janise in the center lane.

Janise sustained injuries from the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The truck driver was uninjured and impairment is not suspected. Troopers obtained a breath alcohol sample of 0.000g%. A routine toxicology sample from Janise was also collected as part of the ongoing investigation.

