Denham Springs Junior High students learn career paths during STEAM night
DENHAM SPRINGS - Denham Springs Junior High students got the opportunity Tuesday night to interact with various experts across different fields as part of their annual STEAM night.
Those experts included Storm Station Meteorologist Malcolm Byron, who spoke about weather. This event is designed to highlight career paths in science, technology, engineering, arts and math.
