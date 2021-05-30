Latest Weather Blog
Denham Springs home destroyed by fire, mom & 2 daughter unharmed
DENHAM SPRINGS - Investigators believe a two-alarm fire that destroyed a Denham Springs home Monday night started in a shed that was attached to the residence.
Fire investigators said they are looking at whether an electrical short sparked the blaze. The home was a total loss.
The house is on Dove Hollow Drive, off Highway 16 in the Rolling Meadow subdivision.
Clint Ford, a spokesman for Livingston Fire District 4, says they believe the fire began near the carport, but haven't determined a specific cause. He also told News 2's Brett Buffington the department will likely request the help of the State Fire Marshal's Office.
Ford also says a mother and her two children were home when the blaze broke out. All three made it out unharmed. She told firefighters she saw sparks and heard a popping noise in the back of the home, where the family's car was parked.
We'll have more updates as the investigation continues.
