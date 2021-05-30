78°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Denham Springs home destroyed by fire, mom & 2 daughter unharmed

Related Story

DENHAM SPRINGS - Investigators believe a two-alarm fire that destroyed a Denham Springs home Monday night started in a shed that was attached to the residence.

Fire investigators said they are looking at whether an electrical short sparked the blaze. The home was a total loss.

The house is on Dove Hollow Drive, off Highway 16 in the Rolling Meadow subdivision.

Clint Ford, a spokesman for Livingston Fire District 4, says they believe the fire began near the carport, but haven't determined a specific cause. He also told News 2's Brett Buffington the department will likely request the help of the State Fire Marshal's Office.

Ford also says a mother and her two children were home when the blaze broke out. All three made it out unharmed. She told firefighters she saw sparks and heard a popping noise in the back of the home, where the family's car was parked.

We'll have more updates as the investigation continues.

News
Fire that destroyed Denham Springs home started...
Fire that destroyed Denham Springs home started in shed; mom & 2 kids unharmed
DENHAM SPRINGS - Investigators believe a two-alarm fire that destroyed a Denham Springs home Monday night started in a shed... More >>
5 years ago Tuesday, March 08 2016 Mar 8, 2016 Tuesday, March 08, 2016 11:09:00 AM CST March 08, 2016

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days