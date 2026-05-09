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Denham Springs drivers warned to avoid US 190 eastbound after fluid spill

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DENHAM SPRINGS — An 18-wheeler spilled fluid on U.S. 190 eastbound, creating slick and hazardous conditions between 4-H Club Road and Hatchell Lane.

Denham Springs Police first reported the slick around 9:30 a.m.

Officials are advising drivers to use alternate routes and proceed with caution in the area.

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Denham Springs drivers warned to avoid US...
Denham Springs drivers warned to avoid US 190 eastbound after fluid spill
DENHAM SPRINGS — An 18-wheeler spilled fluid on U.S. 190 eastbound, creating slick and hazardous conditions between 4-H Club Road... More >>
3 days ago Wednesday, May 06 2026 May 6, 2026 Wednesday, May 06, 2026 10:21:00 AM CDT May 06, 2026

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