66°
Latest Weather Blog
Denham Springs drivers warned to avoid US 190 eastbound after fluid spill
Related Story
DENHAM SPRINGS — An 18-wheeler spilled fluid on U.S. 190 eastbound, creating slick and hazardous conditions between 4-H Club Road and Hatchell Lane.
Denham Springs Police first reported the slick around 9:30 a.m.
Officials are advising drivers to use alternate routes and proceed with caution in the area.
News
DENHAM SPRINGS — An 18-wheeler spilled fluid on U.S. 190 eastbound, creating slick and hazardous conditions between 4-H Club Road... More >>
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Local schools win big at Outdoor Track and Field State Meet
-
2 Make a Difference: Remembering Melinda Walsh
-
Judicial committee says judge violated judicial ethics by making false statements about...
-
Explosion reported at Chalmette refinery on Friday afternoon
-
Officials working house fire on Laurel Hill Lane in St. Francisville, other...