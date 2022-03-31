Denham Springs city council makes changes to flooding code requiring higher elevation

DENHAM SPRINGS - Denham Springs updated their city ordinance with the hopes of preventing flood damage. Now developments in special flood zones are required to build at least two feet above base flood levels.

Monday night council members voted 4-1 to approve a proposal which updates the city’s code of ordinance regarding flooding codes.

Developments in flood zones have to be at least two feet above base flood elevation levels or one foot if not in a flood zone, but 80 percent of the city lies within flood zones.

The city’s building official explained why the changes were proposed in the first place.

"When you elevate your house, there’s a lot of things that happen: your flood insurance goes down… your lessening the risk to your home… it helps improve our tax base… so fewer homes actually flood. then those folks will actually be able to come back in we don’t lose them like what happened in sixteen," explained Rick Foster, the city's building official.

The proposal was made also so the city could be in compliance with the national flooding insurance program.

The changes go into effect immediately.