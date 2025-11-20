81°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Denham Springs bicyclist dies after being struck by truck along La. 1025

Related Story

DENHAM SPRINGS — A Denham Springs bicyclist was struck and killed while riding along La. 1025, Louisiana State Police said Tuesday. 

Jason Causey, 53, was struck and killed by a truck around 6 p.m. on Monday.

Causey was biking west along La. 1025 near Somerset Lane when he approached a curve. At the same time, a truck was also driving west, eventually striking Causey. 

Causey was taken to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. The driver of the truck was uninjured, officials added.

The crash is still under investigation.

News
Denham Springs bicyclist dies after being struck...
Denham Springs bicyclist dies after being struck by truck along La. 1025
DENHAM SPRINGS — A Denham Springs bicyclist was struck and killed while riding along La. 1025, Louisiana State Police said... More >>
2 days ago Tuesday, November 18 2025 Nov 18, 2025 Tuesday, November 18, 2025 10:35:56 AM CST November 18, 2025

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days