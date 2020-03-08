Demonstrators plan to rally all week outside Louisiana Attorney General's Office

BATON ROUGE- The Baton Rouge NAACP is rallying for the Alton Sterling case to be given to a Grand Jury. Last week, the State Attorney General ruled there wasn't enough evidence to proceed with criminal charges against the two police officers involved.

This week, demonstrators are demanding more, and promise to throughout the week. Body camera video released by the Baton Rouge Police Department on Friday sparked the rally.

“It makes you shake inside,” said Tiffany Hinton. “I could hear the fear, he felt something wasn't right.”

The group brought their own lunches to Louisiana Attorney General's Office, expecting to stay for a while.

“It’s a waste of our energy, we could be helping to make Baton Rouge a better community, we could be volunteering,” said Myra Richardson, a member of the Baton Rouge NAACP. “But no, we're right here wasting our time trying to get someone to do their job.”

“The Grand Jury is there so that you have more transparency, more integrity,” adds chapter president Mike McClanahan. “Perhaps the powers were afraid that their friends, the police officers, were going to go to jail and not slip through the cracks. But we’ re here to demand that Jeff Landry do his job.”

McClanahan was told Landry was not in the office Monday. Last week, in explaining why his office is not filing charges, Landry said Officer Blane Salamoni and Howie Lake II attempted to make a lawful arrest of Alton Sterling two years ago.

“During that encounter, Mr. Sterling continued to resist the officers efforts to arrest him,” he said.

The demonstrators plan to rally every day this week during lunch until they hear from the Attorney General.