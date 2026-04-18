Delta Utilities says busted gas line near Perkins Rowe to be permanently fixed Friday

BATON ROUGE — Delta Utilities says it will be back out at Bluebonnet Boulevard near Perkins Rowe on Friday to finish work on road repairs.

Delta Utilities told WBRZ that just before 3 p.m. Thursday, one of its gas mains was struck by a third-party contractor working on behalf of a fiber installation company. Delta had to drill and excavate the road to reach the gas main to repair it.

The St. George Fire Department says it occurred at the intersection of Bluebonnet and Park Rowe Ave., prompting a large hazmat response from St. George fire and other emergency crews. It closed traffic on Bluebonnet for several hours on Thursday.

St. George firefighters blocked off the road and shut off the gas while crews worked to control the situation.

Several workers at Mi Padre's Mexican Grill on Bluebonnet told WBRZ they were in shock when they first got to work and saw what was happening.

"Man, it was crazy. I didn't know what was going on. I was pulling up, and I saw it all blocked off, and they got the pipe dug out over here, and it was crazy. There were so many fire trucks," Mi Padre's worker, Brennan Graham, said.

Crews blocked off Bluebonnet from Perkins to Anselmo to work. Several restaurants told WBRZ their gas was shut off because of the accident.

Delta Utilities got to work fixing the busted line by drilling and excavating into the street to repair the gas main.

By 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, crews opened both lanes of Bluebonnet going southbound, with one northbound lane still closed so crews could complete the work. By 10 p.m. Thursday, all lanes were open, as Delta crews finished work and covered the hole with limestone as a temporary fix.

Delta says that it will be back out at the intersection of Bluebonnet and Park Rowe to finish road repairs, with it expecting to finish by the end of the day Friday.

The repair efforts nearly impacted Rock N Rowe, the musical festival at Perkins Rowe. Organizers say they received an all clear from crews before the music was scheduled to start.

"The city officials were doing everything they could, and they did a really good job minimizing everything the best that they could," Perkins Rowe Marketing Manager Chelsea Jones said.

Rock n Rowe goers say it was hectic trying to get to the event.

"It looked pretty crazy. It looked like an asteroid had hit or something. We had to go all the way around and come through here just to park to come out here," Rock N Rowe goer Daniel Nealy said.