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Delta Utilities holds third resource fair in Baton Rouge after customer billing complaints
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BATON ROUGE — Delta Utilities held another resource fair to answer customer questions about billing, service needs and energy assistance.
The meeting at Forest Heights Academy was the third of five sessions. Delta launched the meetings after customers complained about expensive bills.
"This is a great way for us to show up for our customers and continue to be visible in the community and we encourage people to come out and connect with us," said Sarah McLaughlin Porteous of Delta Utilities.
Two more meetings are scheduled this week. One will be held at Capitol Elementary Wednesday and another at BRCC on Thursday.
Both meetings run from 4:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m.
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BATON ROUGE — Delta Utilities held another resource fair to answer customer questions about billing, service needs and energy assistance.... More >>
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